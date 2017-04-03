Topeka Gordmans store spared from closing

Related Coverage Department store chain Gordmans files for bankruptcy

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNW,KSNT and AP) – The Topeka Gordmans store will stay open.

According to documents obtained by Omaha.com, the store on South Topeka Boulevard is slated to remain open.

Stage Stores Inc. said Thursday that it was the winning bidder for Gordmans’ assets, and it was buying at least 50 stores and one of Gordmans’ distribution centers.

The rest of Omaha, Nebraska-based Gordmans’ assets will be liquidated by Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group.

Houston-based Stage Stores already operates roughly 800 stores under several brands.

Stage CEO Michael Glazer says he thinks the Gordmans stores it is buying can thrive once they are free of significant debt and unprofitable locations.

Private equity firm Sun Capital Partners bought Gordmans in 2008 and still owned about half of the company that employed more than 5,000 people.

Stage says the final list of stores closing and the ones staying may change. Stage says the final list will be posted sometime this week.