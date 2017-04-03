Tracking foggy and rainy conditions to start your Monday

*Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 am for Brown, Nemaha, Marshall, Washington, Clay, Cloud, and Republic Counties.*

We are waking up to misty and rainy conditions across Northeast Kansas this morning. Some areas are already seeing some dense fog with low visibility. Roads are even wet and slippery out there so it be a good idea to give yourselves plenty of time to head out this morning as you may need to slow down and drive with caution as you head out to work and school.

Areas in our eastern counties will linger onto rain chances later into the afternoon tomorrow than our western counties. Some sunshine could be squeezed out before sunset tomorrow, but more clouds than sun are still expected even as places dry out from the rain. We could see a half of an inch to an inch of rain by nightfall on Monday. Highs are expected to climb into the lower 60s for tomorrow. It will be a bit breezy with Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Decreasing cloud cover for Monday night into Tuesday will allow temperatures to cool down a little bit more than the past few nights with low temperatures in the middle 40s. Winds should be light coming out from the Northwest.

On Tuesday morning will see the cloud cover build right back in, ahead of our next rain and storm chance. A few thunderstorms could pop up Tuesday afternoon into the evening, with rain chances spilling over into early Wednesday. The threat for severe weather looks to be relatively low, but some places could see an additional inch to an inch of a half of rain by the time the rain wraps up later in the day on Wednesday.

The second half of the week will finally see the return of mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures with highs in the 60s to even the lower 70s.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso