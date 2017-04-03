Washburn’s Madeline Hill named MIAA Tennis player of the week



KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WU Athletics)— The MIAA announced its players of the week tabbing sophomore Ichabod netter, Madeline Hill, for the second time this season.

Eighth-ranked Hill closed out a perfect week of play at No. 1 singles after going 3-0 in matches against Missouri-St. Louis, Central Oklahoma, and No. 20 Northeastern State. Hill knocked off No. 30 Molly Worden en route to earning her 30th win of the season and setting a new school record for single-season wins. The Topeka native now boast a 30-2 record at the No. 1 position.

Washburn women’s tennis will return to action on Wednesday against Missouri Western.