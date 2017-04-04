Authorities looking for suspects in early morning Topeka chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for multiple suspects involved in an early morning chase.

Shawnee County Sheriff Herman Jones says a deputy located a 2005 blue colored Mazda 6 just before 3:30 a.m. displaying a stolen registration.

Jones says the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle in the 2800 block of SE Illinois Avenue when it refused to stop and a chase pursued.

The suspect’s vehicle struck a tire deflating device near SE Adams Street where it drove to the 200 block of SE 27th Street where the suspects left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers searched the area but did not find them.

The sheriff’s office says this incident remains under investigation and anyone with information about the driver or occupants to contact them at 785-251-2200.