CLOUD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Concordia man was taken to the hospital Monday evening after his vehicle hit a deer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Derick Nordell, 23, was eastbound on U.S. Highway 24 in a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck and was unable to avoid striking the deer in the roadway.

The crash happened at mile marker 260, about 12.5 miles east of the U.S. 81/U.S. 24 junction.

KHP says Nordell was wearing a seat belt.