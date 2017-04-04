Flooding rains possible through early Wednesday

What we’re tracking:

Widespread rain overnight, some flooding possible

Sunshine returning late week

Much warmer weather into the weekend

Windy and rainy weather tonight as areas of moderate to heavy rainfall move through overnight into early Wednesday. A general 1-2″ of rain, with locally higher amounts, is expected before this system winds down. While the heaviest rain is pushing through, a strong wind from the north and northeast at 20-30mph is also expected.

Breezy weather continues after the rain on Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs only in the middle 50s.

Clear skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to fall back into the 30s both Thursday and Friday mornings with some patchy frost possible, but the overall trend is for warmer weather with highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday and then into the 70s over the weekend.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller