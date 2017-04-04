Hostess celebrates being made in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hostess Brands celebrated at the Kansas Statehouse Tuesday as part of “Made in Kansas Day” hosted by The Kansas Department of Commerce.

“Made in Kansas Day” is designed to promote the “Made in Kansas the Heart of America” initiative, designed to promote pride in manufacturing companies in Kansas.

Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave says taking the time to recognize excellent manufacturing businesses in Kansas will help fuel the pride for the quality products made in the state.

“We are honored to partner with Hostess and we look forward to continuing to promote manufacturing in the state.”

Hostess Brands acquired the Emporia facility in April 2013, spinning up production in July 2013. Emporia quickly became the premier production facility for Hostess, baking HostessCupCake and Twinkie brands.

Since the relaunch, Hostess has invested approximately $70 million into the facility.

.@Hostess_Snacks celebrates being made in Kansas today at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/Mzup5vIWMa — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) April 4, 2017