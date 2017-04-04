Kansas House regulates amusement parks after boy’s death

By Published:
FILE - This Nov. 2013 file photo shows Schlitterbahn's new Verruckt speed slide/water coaster in Kansas City, Kan. A 12-year-old boy died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, on the Kansas water slide that is billed as the world's largest, according to officials. Kansas City, Kan., police spokesman Officer Cameron Morgan said the boy died at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark, which is located about 15 miles west of downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Schlitterbahn spokeswoman Winter Prosapio said the child died on one of the park's main attractions, Verruckt, a 168-foot-tall water slide that has 264 stairs leading to the top. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The death of a Kansas House member’s son has spurred wide support for strengthening inspection requirements for amusement rides.

Lawmakers voted 124-1 Monday to increase regulation on amusement parks as an emotional Rep. Scott Schwab presided over the House. Schwab’s son, Caleb, died on a water slide at Schlitterbahn in Kansas City, Kansas last year. Schwab and a clerk were both choked up as the House got ready to vote.

The House advanced the measure unanimously by voice vote last week. But Rep. Jack Thimesch voted against the bill during Monday’s final action vote.

He says owners of carnival rides in his district told him the law could put them out of business. Schwab said last week he wouldn’t hold it against anyone who voted against the bill.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s