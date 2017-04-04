Lawrence police wanting to talk with witness after Subway robbery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence police are looking for a suspect and a witness after a Subway was robbed Monday night.

Officers with the Lawrence Police Department were sent to the Subway located at 1601 West 23rd Street just after 9:00 p.m. on a report of a robbery.

Police say a black male wearing a dark colored hoodie entered the business, showed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect left the scene with an unknown amount of money.

A male witness who was inside the Subway during the robbery chased the suspect on foot behind the building.

Police report shots were fired outside of the business but no injuries were reported.

Investigators are wanting to speak to the witness pictured below.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7501.