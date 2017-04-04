Lottery vending machines might be coming to Kansas

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Lawmakers are discussing the possibility of adding lottery vending machines in a few businesses across the state.

Supporters of the proposed bill say vending machines have increased lottery sales by up to 50 percent in other states. The lottery would use machines with remotes that allow clerks to turn off machines when they see someone who might be underage trying to buy tickets. However, some machines, like in Colorado require you to scan your ID before buying. But, one lawmaker isn’t too happy with the proposed law.

“It is a segway, if you will, for computerized games, for example, computerized black jack games that pay off in lottery tickets,” Democratic Representative from Wichita, John Carmichael said. “If and when that happens, there’s a strongly addicting nature to those games.”

Lawmakers say the money from the vending machines would be used for mental health services. If this passes, Kansas would be looking at $12 million in revenue in more than 2 years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s