More soaking rain headed our way

We’re tracking yet another round of soaking rain. Showers and thunderstorms will move into Northeast Kansas later today, as a general 1-2 inches of rain will fall through tomorrow morning. Despite the increasing clouds and heavy rain chances – temperatures remain fairly seasonal. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is now up to 63°. Most spots fall short of that benchmark today, but not by much. Expect highs in the upper 50s before it starts to rain!

Severe weather still does NOT look likely for our area. A couple of thunderstorms will undoubtedly rumble through, but our primary concern is flooding…once again. An additional 1-2 inches of rain over already water-logged areas could prove tricky, as some places have already flooded within the last week. We would not be surprised if a few towns reported locally heavier rainfall amounts by tomorrow. Rain will accumulate quickly, especially under the stronger storms. At this point, look for the rain to be completely wrapped up by noon on Wednesday. It’s also worth mentioning that the scattered showers could start across the south/west counties as early as this morning, but the widespread rain will wait until closer to dinnertime tonight.

Drier skies will prevail later this week. In fact, sunshine dominates the extended forecast from Thursday through Sunday. Highs will gradually warm throughout that stretch too. Expect highs in the 60s on Thursday and Friday – and they won’t stop there. For the first time, in a long time, highs will burst into the middle/upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Cue another round of showers and storms into early next week, normalizing those temps once again. For all of you gardeners out there – make a note for Thursday night. Lows will get awfully close to the freezing mark (32°). Patchy frost is likely on Friday morning – so take the necessary precautions to protect your germinating gardens. We don’t want to jinx anything, but after this week the threat of frost looks incredibly low in the weeks ahead (as is always the case in April…and eventually May).

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the April showers spill back in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert