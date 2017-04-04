New autism research helps with early detection

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) Autism is a condition that involves early brain development. Caleb Rivera, who’s now a high school student in Topeka, didn’t get diagnosed at the recommended age of 12 to 24 months.

“He got diagnosed late, he was 6-years-old, a preschool teacher caught on and said there was more than just being delayed,” says Caleb’s mom Nani Cruz.

Caleb was first diagnosed in 2008, now 9 years later, research is advancing with several new research findings out this year. In a recent study, researchers used MRI’s to scan infant brains.

“There seems to be a relative association with some children with increased fluid around the brain, that there may be a higher risk of autism,” says St. Francis Family Medicine Dr. Mica Newman-Koehn.

In March another study found 18 new genes associated with autism.

Dr. Newman says that brings us now to over 100 different genes that could, with the right environmental factors, link to and go on to cause autism.

But research aside, Dr. Newman says a child’s environmental factors, including maternal age, air pollution, and any illnesses a mom may experience during pregnancy, are just as important when influencing an autism diagnosis.

“There are many kinds of autism there are many causes of autism. We know that autism has a link genetically. It’s also associated with environmental factors. We don’t know which one of those things has the biggest impact but we know they’re both influential.”

Although a direct cause of autism is still unknown, the key right now is to use all of this new research to help identify children with autism at an earlier age.

“The fact that they are finding things to detect it earlier is a plus. I wish I had that, I didn’t even know what autism was when he fist got diagnosed,” says Nani Cruz.

Caleb has had years of treatment, creating dramatic improvement in his speech, eye contact and social skills. But as a freshman in high school, Caleb hopes everyone can focus on his abilities, rather than disabilities.

“It makes me unique and that’s the person I always wanted to be,” says Caleb.

The CDC reports about 1 in 68 children in the U.S. have Autism Spectrum Disorder. Doctors nationwide urge all parents to get children developmentally screened in their first few years of life.