Police arrest woman after seizing several pounds of Colorado marijuana

KSNW-TV Published:

HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hoisington police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old woman after executing a search warrant. It happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 400 block of West Broadway.

During the search, officers seized several pounds of marijuana and a substantial amount of cash and paraphernalia. The marijuana was determined to have been brought in from Colorado.

The woman was arrested and booked into Barton County jail with a bond of $100,000. The investigation is continuing.

The Hoisington Police Department was assisted by Special Agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s