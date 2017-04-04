Police arrest woman after seizing several pounds of Colorado marijuana

HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hoisington police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old woman after executing a search warrant. It happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 400 block of West Broadway.

During the search, officers seized several pounds of marijuana and a substantial amount of cash and paraphernalia. The marijuana was determined to have been brought in from Colorado.

The woman was arrested and booked into Barton County jail with a bond of $100,000. The investigation is continuing.

The Hoisington Police Department was assisted by Special Agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.