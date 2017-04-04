Police looking for suspects who robbed Topeka pizza delivery driver

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are currently looking for four suspects who they say robbed a pizza delivery driver late Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of SW 15th and SW Polk, just north of the Kansas Expocentre, on an armed robbery to an individual. Officers made contact with the victim, a male pizza delivery driver who stated he was approached by four unknown subjects. The subjects were described as a black male wearing a dark shirt, mask covering his face and armed with a hand gun, one hispanic male with a medium build, unknown clothing and two other unknown male subjects. The victim told police one of the suspects pulled out a pistol and demanded money.

The four suspects fled on foot after the robbery.

Police K9 units tracked the suspects north but were unable to pinpoint their location.

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported during the robbery.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.