Searchers find second human skull in rural western Missouri

BELTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a second human skull was found in a wooded area in western Missouri.

A mushroom hunter found human remains in the area south of Belton Monday. A second skull was found Tuesday in the same area.

Cass County Sheriff’s spokesman Kevin Tieman says investigators have not determined the age, sex or race of either of the remains.

Tieman says no further information was immediately available.

The Kansas City Star reports the families of two missing women were told about the discovery and asked to meet with Belton police Tuesday.

Kara Kopetsky went missing in May 2007 and Jessica Runions was last seen in September.

Tieman said the families of missing person cases in the area have been contacted but stressed the victims’ identities have not been confirmed.

