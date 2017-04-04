Sesame Street comes to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some special guests joined the KSNT News morning crew to talk about their new musical coming to the Kansas Expocentre this week.

“Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music” will take place on Wednesday, at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka at 10:30 a.m. and at 6:30 p.m. The show is 90 minutes long with a 15 minute intermission.

Standard cameras are allowed though video cameras are not allowed in the arena and the taking of video is prohibited.

“Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music” is about a new music teacher’s instruments going missing and Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more come to the rescue and discover instruments they never knew existed. Children learn that everyone can make and enjoy beautiful music together.

Tickets can be found at Ticketmaster.

