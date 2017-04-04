Via’s Pizza in Topeka expected to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Via’s Pizza & More is expected to reopen after announcing last month that they were working on a sale of the Topeka business.

According Via’s, they have had only two owners since its opening 9 years ago in the capital city. The business says the decision to close was not based upon building or equipment.

“We are working to keep another local business from closing permanently.”

KSNT News reached out to Via’s who says the business will reopen though the timing is not yet known.

KSNT News is expecting to hear back soon from the new owners and will update when additional information becomes available.