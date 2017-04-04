Westbrook ties Robertson’s season triple-double record of 41

By Published:
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) waves to the crowd after tying the record for triple-doubles in a season in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has matched Oscar Robertson’s single-season record for triple-doubles, collecting his 41st during Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Westbrook clinched his triple-double on an assist to Taj Gibson with 9:17 left in the third quarter. The crowd stood and chanted “MVP! MVP!” long after the assist.

Robertson set the record during the 1961-62 season, and Westbrook can break it Wednesday in Memphis. Westbrook also moved into a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for fourth on the career list with his 78th triple-double.

Westbrook had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists at halftime to help the Thunder take a 63-39 lead. He hit a 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds left in the first half to reach double figures in points.

