Wichita man dies in shooting; suspect arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left a young man dead.

Police Lt. Todd Ojile says 18-year-old D’Shaun Smith died Monday when he was shot as he and a female sat in a car while trying to buy marijuana.

Ojile says during the transaction, a suspect tried to rob Smith and the female and a shot was fired.

Smith was found shot to death in the vehicle. The female taken in for questioning.

KAKE-TV reports the 18-year-old suspect was arrested later Monday at a Wichita home. He was booked on a first-degree murder charge.