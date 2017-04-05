2 earthquakes reported in north central Kansas this week

MANKATO, Kan. (AP) — A second earthquake has been reported this week in north central Kansas.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports an earthquake measuring 2.7 magnitude was recorded Wednesday morning, centered about 9 miles southeast of Mankato.

The Hays Post reports a quake measuring 3.4 magnitude was reported Tuesday about 5 miles southeast of Mankato.

There were no immediate reports of damage from either quake.

On Sunday, the agency reported a 2.8 magnitude earthquake was centered about 2 miles southeast of Medicine Lodge.

The agency has recorded seven lower-magnitude earthquakes in March.