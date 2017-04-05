Accident claims life of prominent bicyclist from Topeka

GRAND JUNCTION, Col. (KSNT) – An accident late Tuesday night has taken the life of bicyclist Steve Tilford, 56, of Topeka.

According to a friend who survived the accident, Vincent Davis, the accident happened shortly after midnight about 45 miles west of Grand Junction, Colorado.

Davis said he was a passenger in a vehicle that suddenly came across a semi-tractor trailer rig that had overturned on the highway.

Davis said both he and Tilford survived that accident, but another semi-tractor trailer rig came upon and accident scene and struck the vehicles in the original accident.

It’s not known if Tilford was outside of his vehicle during the second crash or still inside the vehicle.

Davis told KSNT News he suffered a broken sternum. He said Tilford and he were on their way back from a trip to San Diego and were on their way to Davis’ home in Denver.

Tilford was named to the Topeka & Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame in June 2016.