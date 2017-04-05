Accident claims life of prominent bicyclist from Topeka

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Vincent Davis

GRAND JUNCTION, Col. (KSNT) – An accident late Tuesday night has taken the life of bicyclist Steve Tilford, 56, of Topeka.

According to a friend who survived the accident, Vincent Davis, the accident happened shortly after midnight about 45 miles west of Grand Junction, Colorado.

Davis said he was a passenger in a vehicle that suddenly came across a semi-tractor trailer rig that had overturned on the highway.

Davis said both he and Tilford survived that accident, but another semi-tractor trailer rig came upon and accident scene and struck the vehicles in the original accident.

It’s not known if Tilford was outside of his vehicle during the second crash or still inside the vehicle.

Davis told KSNT News he suffered a broken sternum. He said Tilford and he were on their way back from a trip to San Diego and were on their way to Davis’ home in Denver.

Tilford was named to the Topeka & Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame in June 2016.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s