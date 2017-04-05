Amazon picks off NFL Thursday Night from Twitter

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, file photo, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) after making a reception during the second half of an NFL football game, in Minneapolis. The game was one of the NFL games that was streamed live on Twitter during the season. Amazon will stream 10 NFL games during the 2017 season in a deal with the league, replacing Twitter. Games will be available to members of its Prime loyalty program. As more people turn to streaming services for entertainment, demand for live sports streaming has been growing. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon will stream NFL Thursday Night games this season, replacing Twitter.

That means that technically, the games won’t be free to stream, but they will be carried by broadcast networks.

The games are available to members of Amazon Prime, which costs $99 per year. Prime, which comes with other perks like free videos, books and shipping, has an estimated 65 million members.

A person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it’s a one-year deal worth close to $50 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced publicly.

That would be about five times what Twitter paid for the right to stream the games last year.

