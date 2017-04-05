Law enforcement looking for suspect in Kansas River

PAXICO, Kans. (KSNT) – Police are looking for a man who hit an officer’s vehicle and jumped into the Kansas River near Belvue.

Several law enforcement agencies are searching the Kansas River for a man they say jumped from a bridge over the river late this morning. Details are sketchy, but Pottawatomie County Sheriff Greg Riat says one of their patrol vehicles while they were chasing a person in a stolen vehicle.

At some point, the suspect got out of the vehicle and jumped into the Kansas River and is thought to be in a brushy area along or near the river. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are helping in the search. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.