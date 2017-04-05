Law enforcement looking for suspect in Kansas River

By Published: Updated:
(file photo)

PAXICO, Kans.  (KSNT) – Police are looking for a man who hit an officer’s vehicle and  jumped into the Kansas River near Belvue.

Several law enforcement agencies are searching the Kansas River for a man they say jumped from a bridge over the river late this morning.  Details are sketchy, but Pottawatomie County Sheriff Greg Riat says one of their patrol vehicles while they were chasing a person in a stolen vehicle.

At some point, the suspect got out of the vehicle and jumped into the Kansas River and is thought to be in a brushy area along or near the river.  The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are helping in the search.  We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s