Lawrence police investigating 2 armed robberies

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence Police say they are investigating after two armed robberies occurred Tuesday night.

Police say the two robberies are believed to be unrelated.

The first armed robbery was reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of West 6th Street and Florida Street. Police say a 44-year-old male victim reported an unknown amount of cash was taken from him during the robbery. Police say the victim was injured during the robbery and was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

Police report the second armed robbery happened after 11 p.m. at Wingstop, 2233 Louisiana Street. Police say a black male wearing a grey colored hoodie and dark pants entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He then left with an unknown amount of money. No injuries were reported during this incident.

Lawrence Police say it is unknown at this time if these two robberies are related to the robbery at a Lawrence Subway Monday night in which police are also looking to speak with a witness in that incident.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or the Douglas County Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.