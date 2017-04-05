Manhattan High School student’s Snapchat post causes alarm, police investigating

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A 15-year-old Manhattan High School student’s post on social media Tuesday has Riley County police investigating.

The Riley County Police Department says they were made aware of the threat posted on Snapchat Tuesday evening. A 17-year-old male student at Manhattan High School contacted police after seeing the post on the 15-year-old student’s account that caused him alarm.

Police say the picture in question had what appeared to be two handguns with a caption of “wild” with three skull emojis and an additional text stating “Don’t go to school tomorrow.”

Investigation at the suspect’s home found two realistic looking BB guns that were taken into evidence.

RCPD says they have filed a report for aggravated criminal threat.

Manhattan High West Campus has given students the option to stay home from school if they (or their parents) so desire. Riley County Police Department will also have a heightened presence at the school for the day.

RCPD says they would like to thank the student who reported this to them.

The investigation is ongoing.