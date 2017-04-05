One more weather radio programming event on Thursday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – With severe weather season upon us, KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller and Weekend Morning Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso were in the Manhattan Hyvee Wednesday afternoon helping program NOAA Weather Radios.

Weather radios are a key part of your severe weather plan. It’s a way of having a way to get information when the power goes out or having a way to wake up before the storm is hitting.

Miller and Alonso will be in Junction City on Thursday, April 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Orscheln Farm & Home on South Washington Street.

If you’ve got an older radio that needs to be reprogrammed, you can bring it by or you can pick one up right there, e’ll do the programming for no charge.