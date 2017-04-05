Payless releases list of stores closing after filing bankruptcy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Payless ShoeSource is closing four stores in Kansas along with nearly 400 other stores across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Payless ShoeSource released their list Wednesday morning of what stores will be closing after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday.

The Payless stores in Emporia, Hutchinson, Liberal and Great Bend are expected to close.

The footwear retailer says it hopes that filing for bankruptcy will position the company for long term success by strengthening its balance sheet and restructuring its debt load.

Payless spokeswoman Meghan Spreer says the company is examining what steps must be taken to ensure the long term success of the business.

Spreer says they do not have current plans for additional layoffs in their Topeka headquarters office related to the bankruptcy.

“We regret the impact these closings will have on impacted associates and we are committed to treating them fairly.”

Payless Shoesource is an international company founded in Topeka in 1956. It continues to be headquartered in Topeka.