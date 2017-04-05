Rain moves out, frost and sunshine move in

We’re tracking what’s left of our most recent ‘springtime soaker.’ Most spots in Northeast Kansas have already picked up a solid 1.5 – 2 inches of rain. Today marks the 14th consecutive day of at least a trace of rain reported at the Billard Airport in Topeka. That ties a record set back in 1903. That’s pretty impressive, considering how dry the first few month of 2017 were. In other words, you’re not the only one who thinks it’s been rainy lately – it’s been rainy the last two weeks…straight! However, that wet streak comes to an end tomorrow as sunshine moves in and dominates the extended forecast.

Flooding remains a concern today with rivers, creeks and small streams cresting. Mill Creek, the Neosho River and the Cottonwood River look to be the biggest local impacts today. If you’re traveling and a street is flooded – don’t drive through the water because it’s impossible to tell exactly how deep that water is. Turn around, don’t drown – seriously, flooding kills more people every year than earthquakes, lightning and tornadoes do…combined! The good news for flood-prone areas is that relief is coming in the form of drier skies. In fact, we don’t have another rain chance in the forecast until Sunday afternoon/evening (at the earliest). That means we’ll have a solid four days to dry things out after yet another soaking rain!

Our average high temperature for this time of the year is still warming – it’s now up to 63°. We’ll be below that seasonal standard today and again tomorrow. But ‘seasonably cool’ weather is the price we pay for a much warmer, sun-filled weekend. Highs will slowly warm into the middle/upper 70s by Saturday and Sunday with wall-to-wall sunshine to boot. It almost sounds too good to be true, considering the damp and dreary weather as of late – and it kind of is. Clear skies at night, with relatively cool weather around means the threat for frost tonight and even more so tomorrow night. Lows will dip into the middle/lower 30s tonight – meaning a couple places might reach that ‘magic temperature’ of 32°. Lows tomorrow night will almost universally touch 32° in our neck of the woods. So, avid gardeners, take the necessary precautions to make sure your germinating plants live through some patchy/widespread frost the next couple nights!

Our next BEST chance for rain will wait until Sunday afternoon/evening. It’s still a bit too early to pinpoint the exact timing of the late weekend storms, but a few of them might be severe. So, we’re already watching for the potential of a few tornadoes heading into early next week. This is by no means a ‘slam dunk’ so we’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast. Just know, our eyes are peeled as we watch things come together (or fall apart) for Sunday afternoon/evening. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert