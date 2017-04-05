Royals surrender six runs in the 7th, fall to Twins

By Published:
Kansas City Royals pitcher Nate Karns heads to the dugout after he gave up a three-run triple to Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 9-1. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in four runs and Miguel Sano added a bases-loaded triple to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 9-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Hector Santiago (1-0) gave up one run and four hits and struck out four in five innings for the Twins. After starting last season 0-9 to set the stage for a miserable 103-loss season, the Twins are 2-0 for the first time since 2007.

Ian Kennedy (0-1) gave up three runs and three hits with five strikeouts and five walks in five innings for Kansas City. Paulo Orlando drove in the lone run for the Royals, who walked nine Twins batters on the day.

