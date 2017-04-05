State contractors could not boycott Israel under Kansas bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is on the path to join a growing number of states who won’t award contracts to companies waging an “economic attack” on Israel. But pro-Palestinian groups say the law discriminates against businesses that practice their right to boycott.

The House passed a bill 116 to 9 on Wednesday that would prohibit the state from participating in anti-Israel boycotts and contracting with businesses that participate.

Supporters say the bill protects Kansas and Israel’s trading partnership. The Kansas Department of Commerce says Israel hovers around the top 20 trading partners the state has each year. But so far, the department hasn’t found any companies in Kansas publicly boycotting Israel.

Opponents say the bill restricts companies’ ability to protest Israel for its occupation of Palestinian-claimed lands.