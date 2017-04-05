State testing problems plaguing Kansas schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Another year, more problems with state testing across Kansas schools.

For the second day in a row, Topeka Public Schools have had to delay testing, as they work around a problematic system.

“The testing site keeps crashing,” said Misty Krueger, district spokeswoman. “Every year we have some sort of issue.”

Krueger said the servers at the University of Kansas are to blame. Area teachers are working around the issue by delaying the testing, in hopes of being able to get in before the deadline.

Topeka Schools said the situation is stressful for teachers and students.

“There’s already a lot of anxiety … something like this doesn’t help at all,” Krueger said.

Shawnee Heights USD 450 Superintendent Martin Stessman says they had issues Tuesday and Wednesday with state testing.

“We have had to cease testing two days in a row at Shawnee Heights High School, yesterday at Shawnee Heights Elementary School, Tecumseh North and Berryton Elementary School were able to power through eventually, strategically waiting until after 2:00 p.m. to try and finish those who got hung up.”

Stessman says on Wednesday all the schools had to halt testing because the issue was so monumental.

“Some schools couldn’t log in at all. We checked KITE status before starting our testing today and status was green.”

Stessman tells KSNT News KITE is supposed to update that status if there are problems but they are late in doing so.

“It would have been nice to know things weren’t working before we assembled students to test.”

Stessman says his concerns are simple.

“Once a student is prepared to test and we have assembled machines and scheduled time and done everything we can to create optimal testing conditions and the KITE engine doesn’t work then we have totally invalidated the testing experience for those students. Even if they can “muddle through” the result is an invalid measurement.”

Martin Weishaar, a spokesperson for Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says they are having some issues with the system but that they are working through them.

KSNT News is investigating and will update once new information is available.