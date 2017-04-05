Topeka golfer Gary Woodland opens up on the devastating loss to his family

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Gary Woodland and his wife are dealing with a person loss no parent should endure.

One week ago, his wife Gabby loss one of their unborn twins. At the time, Woodland was at a “Dell Technologies Match Play” tournament when Gabby had complications with her pregnancy.

Gary said, “Obviously we’re expecting a boy and a girl and the water broke around the baby girl Tuesday afternoon.”

He had left the practice round and rushed to be with his wife at the hospital. “I was with her, she was stable all day Tuesday. Both babies were good on Tuesday and Wednesday morning when I left for the course. Then on Thursday she called me and said the doctor was on her way in so I rushed back to the hospital Thursday before I was playing and that’s when they told us the baby girl didn’t have a heartbeat.” Gary explains how his wife when into labor and gave birth to a girl. Gary continued, “She’s on bed rest for the rest of the pregnancy. Her health is the number one concern right now. But she’s only 18 weeks. The boy is healthy but we have to wait. If anything happened right now the boy wouldn’t be able to make it. So we have to do whatever we can to keep him in there as long as we can right now.”

Gabby in now back in Kansas and is getting rest.

Woodland is current in Augusta, Georgia preparing to play in the Masters’.