Topeka Zoo’s adult male tiger leaving

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Rojo, the Topeka Zoo’s adult male tiger is leaving.

Interim City Manager Doug Gerber shared the news Tuesday night at the city council meeting that Rojo will be moving to the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington, Illinois.

This will be the first tiger transfer in a series that eventually will bring in a new male to breed with Jinga, the Topeka Zoo’s adult female tiger.

The city says with about 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild, this is one of the most active and well-rounded conservation programs the Zoo participates in.