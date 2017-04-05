U.S. Attorney says Topeka developer lied under oath

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka developer is being charged with lying under oath in an effort to hide assets in a bankruptcy.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says a grand jury Wednesday returned a new indictment against Kent Douglas Lindemuth, 65, charging him with one count of perjury.

Wednesday’s indicment brings the number of federal criminal charges against Lindemuth to 114 counts, according to Beall, including bankruptcy fraud, money laundering and possession of firearms and ammunition while under indictment.

Lindemuth was originally charged in June 2016 in an indictment accusing him of hiding assets after he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2012.

Beall reports the new count alleges Lindemuth committed perjury on January 7, 2013, when he testified under oath at a hearing held by a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee.

After being placed under oath, Lindemuth stated he had reported all his assets as the law required, also stating he would notify his attorney of any changes.

The indictment alleges that at the time he made the statements he was concealing assets, including: An Envista Credit Union account, a US Bank account, a revenue stream of more than $1 million, and firearms with a value of more than $1 million.

Upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties:

Perjury: A maximum penalty of five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Bankruptcy fraud: A maximum penalty of five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Money laundering: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.