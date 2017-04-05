Vandal(s) hit Manhattan parking garage

By Published:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews with the City of Manhattan had quite the mess to clean-up after a vandal or vandals hit the parking garage.

Riley County Police say someone broke the windows of 14 fire extinguishers and sprayed white foam from 11 of them throughout the complex. Total damage is estimated at about $1,500.

The city’s parking garage is in the 500 block of S. 3rd Street. RCPD officers have filed a report for criminal damage in response to the vandalism. They don’t yet have a suspect. Police are asking that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

