WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” sung by a Wichita high school student into a wishing well in Italy has went viral on Twitter.

Tiffany Day was on a trip last week with her school.

“Before even going to Italy, I planned on finding an area with really great acoustics because I really wanted to record just a short video of me singing that song,” said Tiffany. “It is so pretty when you have the right acoustics.”

The 48 second long video has been shared about 128,000 times and liked nearly 311,000 times.

She also posted a full version of the song on her YouTube account. Check out both versions below.

found a well in italy with a nice echo 😊❤️ missing this trip already pic.twitter.com/tTkJeFo97k — Tiffany R (@tdayr18) March 28, 2017