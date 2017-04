EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A jackknifed semi has fully closed a stretch of highway in Lyon County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reports eastbound and westbound on U.S. Highway 50 between Road G and W of I-35 is fully closed.

KDOT says travelers should use alternative routes.

The estimated time for the highway to reopen is 1 to 2 hours.

No injuries or the cause have been reported.

Traffic is blocked on both sides. Crews are trying to get the semi back on road after trying to turn around. Wheels got stuck in a ditch pic.twitter.com/HJ4MngP08G — Jared Thompson (@JaredTKSNT) April 5, 2017

Driver of a semi over corrected his turn and got stuck in a ditch in Emporia near I-35. Road expected to be clear in about 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/PvSSaVDffd — Jared Thompson (@JaredTKSNT) April 5, 2017

#EMPORIATRAFFIC > 7AM TODAY, EB/WB US-50 btwn RD G & W of I-35/KTA FULLY CLOSED due to jackknifed semi. Use alt routes. Est Reopen: 1-2 hrs pic.twitter.com/ShGxwOAynl — TopekaMetroKDOT (@TopekaMetroKDOT) April 5, 2017