1 of 2 suspects identified in Wednesday chase

PAXICO, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials have identified 1 of 2 suspects involved in a chase Wednesday in Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee County.

The chase began when the Kansas Highway Patrol observed two vehicles on Highway 24 believed to have been stolen Wednesday morning. The chase went through St. Marys into Wabaunsee County.

Officers were able to catch up with one of the suspects, identified as Bradley John Sutton, 24, who was taken into custody.

Officials say the second suspect, who has not been identified at this time, hit an officer’s vehicle on a bridge over the Kansas River, got out of the car and jumped into the Kansas River east of Belvue.

The search for the second suspect was called off Wednesday afternoon though Wabaunsee County officials are telling the public to stay on the lookout.

Police ask if you see anything that may help to call 911.

KSNT News will continue to update as new information becomes available.