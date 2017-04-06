2 vehicle crash near Perry sends 1 woman to the hospital

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 71-year-old Meriden woman was taken to the hospital late Wednesday afternoon following a crash near Perry.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 1996 Buick LeSabre was stopped on K-237, about half a mile west of the U.S. 24 and Newman Road intersection.  A 2010 Nissan Altima was going westbound on U.S. 24 when the Buick failed to yield and pulled out in front of the Nissan.

KHP says the driver of the Nissan, Amber Cherrie Holt, 30, of Topeka, along with two kids ages 5 and 11, were not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Buick, Alice J. Blair, 71, of Meriden, was taken to Stormont Vail with injuries.

KHP reports everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts.

 

