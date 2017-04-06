Frost likely tonight, weekend warm-up looms

We’re tracking a little stretch of tranquil weather that should last through most of the upcoming weekend. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine today, as temperatures remain seasonal. Highs will hangout in the lower/middle 60s this afternoon – right where they should be for this time of the year. If you’re keeping score at home, our average high temperature is now up to 63°. And, yes, we’re still on track for a considerable warm-up by Saturday and Sunday. Temps will soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s, as early as Saturday afternoon. Despite warmer days looming – the price we pay for those clear skies is COLDER weather at night. Widespread FROST is likely tonight – so if you have any early season gardens, take the necessary precautions before you go to bed tonight.

Our next best chance for rain should wait until Sunday afternoon/evening. We’re watching a storm system that will barely glance our neck of the woods. As it heads our direction this weekend, it will fire off a couple storms that could be strong/severe. This far out, the confidence in Sunday’s forecast is rather low – but the threat for severe storms exists. We’ll keep our eyes peeled with each and every new computer model runs over the next several days. We just want to give you a head’s up – so you can start thinking about back-up plans for Sunday afternoon/evening.

Outside of a few strong storms later this weekend, early next week looks rather dry. A couple raindrops might spill over into Monday morning, but other than that Mr. Sunshine will bounce right back into our forecast. Highs next week will be a bit cooler compared to what we’re expecting for the weekend too – daytime temps will be in the 50s and 60s leading up to Easter Weekend. Even though we’re still over a week away – April showers will try to stroll back into Northeast Kansas later next week. So, we’ll be watching for more rain chances by next Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the potential for weekend storms increases. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert