Kansas man killed in Mitchell County crash

BELOIT, Kan. (KSNT) – A 39-year-old Kansas man was killed Wednesday morning in a two vehicle crash east of Beloit.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 1990 Ford F-150 driven by Sean R. Cooper, of Beloit, was traveling west on U.S. Highway 24 while a semi tractor trailer rig was traveling east.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s investigation, the F-150 crossed the center line for unknown reasons and the two vehicles crashed into each other.

Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi rig was not injured.

KHP says Cooper was not wearing a seat belt but the semi truck driver was wearing a restraint.

No further information has been released at this time.