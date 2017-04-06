Last call: Provigil patients could be compensated under settlement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The state attorney general is reminding Kansans that the deadline to submit a claim for a pharmaceutical settlement is one week from today.

A.G. Derek Schmidt says patients who purchased the wakefulness drug Provigil have until next Thursday, April 13th to file a claim for payment. If you purchased Provigil or the generic version of Modafinil between late June 2006 and the end of March 2012, you may be entitled to payment.

Kansas and other states accused the manufacturer of violating anti-trust laws. To file a claim or learn more visit the Kansas Attorney General’s website or file a claim at the Provigil settlement website.