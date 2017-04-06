TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It’s National Work Zone Awareness Week. The Kansas Department of Transportation is encouraging all drivers to be more cautious in work zone areas as we enter into construction season. More than likely you’ll see speed reduction signs for drivers to be more cautious. Fines are usually doubled in work zone areas if you’re caught going over the speed limit. Expect a lane or ramp closure when you’re approaching work zones and be sure to leave enough distance between you and the car in front of you. One KDOT worker tells her story this morning of almost getting hit.

“We were within the work zone behind the cones,” Kimberly Qualls, KDOT’s Public Affairs Manager said. “I went to take a step out to point at some pavement and a car missed me by less than a foot. And I witnessed a work zone crash.”

KDOT is encouraging all Kansans to wear orange for their go orange campaign to show your support for work zone safety. For more information on the Go Orange Campaign click here.