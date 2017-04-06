Police searching for suspects in Topeka carjacking

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police in Topeka are looking for two suspects involved in a carjacking that took place at the Dillon’s at 29th and California Thursday night.

Dispatchers tell KSNT News they received a call from the victim at 11:25 p.m. Thursday. The victim said the car is a black Toyota Camry and those who executed the carjacking may have had a handgun.

Dispatchers say police are looking for two African-American men between the ages of 24 and 26 years old. Two men who matched the description were last seen heading westbound at 16th and Filmore.

