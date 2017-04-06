Police searching for suspects in Topeka carjacking

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police in Topeka are looking for two suspects involved in a carjacking that took place at the Dillon’s at 29th and California Thursday night.

Dispatchers tell KSNT News they received a call from the victim at 11:25 p.m. Thursday. The victim said the car is a black Toyota Camry and those who executed the carjacking may have had a handgun.

Dispatchers say police are looking for two African-American men between the ages of 24 and 26 years old. Two men who matched the description were last seen heading westbound at 16th and Filmore.

KSNT will work to provide more details at they become available.

