Reaction to the death of comedy legend Don Rickles:

Don Rickles has passed away.

A giant loss. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) April 6, 2017

damn it, we lost a great one #DonRickles fast furious brilliant for decades the definition of genius — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) April 6, 2017

In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles' family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket. #RIPDonRickles — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles, you kept us laughing for so many years. We will miss you dearly. Thanks for the zingers. You were one of a kind. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 6, 2017

RIP Don Rickles. One of the funniest people that ever lived, you dumb schmuck. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 6, 2017

90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017

Awwww man Rickles is dead. Rest In Peace buddy. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) April 6, 2017