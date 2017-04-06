Senate rejects tax hike on low-income Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – The Kansas Senate rejected a proposal Thursday to raise revenue by instituting a “flat” personal income tax rate in the state. The proposal was expected to raise $652 million over two years, partially by raising income taxes on workers making less than $30,000/year from 2.7 percent to 4.6 percent. This would bring them to the same tax bracket as the rest of the state.

“A flat tax takes the same percentage of everyone’s taxable income. There are no brackets. It is fair. It is not harmful,” said Sen. Gene Suellentrop (R-Wichita).

The body rejected the proposal 37 to 3, despite it being endorsed by Gov. Sam Brownback. The bill would have also reinstated income tax for 330,000 farms and small businesses that were exempt under the 2012 plan.

However, opponents of the plan argued that it would be detrimental to low income families.

“I know that everyone in this body is interested in coming up with a tax plan that is fair and the problem is there is more than one way to define that,” said Sen. Marci Francisco (D-Lawrence).

Despite rejecting the proposal, some in the senate argued that a flat tax on all Kansans would be the best for the state.

“I will vote for a broad, flat and fair tax that solves our budget problem, but today’s not quite that day,” said Sen. Ty Masterson (R-Andover).