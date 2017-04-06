Topeka man injured after motorcycle hit by car in KCK

By Published:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was injured Thursday morning after his motorcycle struck a vehicle in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Matthew C. Davis, 42, of Topeka, was eastbound on I-70 near College Parkway on a 2004 Harley Davidson Motorcycle when a 2016 Ford Explorer ahead in the same lane slowed down for traffic ahead causing the motorcycle to strike the Explorer.

Davis was transferred to KU Health Center in Kansas City with possible injuries.

The driver of the Explorer was not injured.

KHP says Davis was wearing a helmet and safety glasses.

