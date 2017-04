ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) – A water main break is causing two schools to dismiss late Thursday morning.

The USD 321 school district has announced the St. Marys grade school and high school are dismissing at 11:30 a.m. due to a water main break. Officials say the buildings have not had water since 9 a.m. and repairs have not been completed.

District officials say all evening activities will go on as scheduled.