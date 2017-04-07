1 of 2 bodies found by missing woman’s relatives identified

Related Coverage Searchers find second human skull in rural western Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a body found by a family searching for a missing Missouri woman was that of a 19-year-old Kansas man.

Police announced Friday the body was that of Dante Jamal Jefferson of Merriam. The Kansas City Star reports that the cause of death is being investigated but the case is considered a homicide.

Jefferson’s relatives told police in January they hadn’t seen him since Dec. 5.

Friends and relatives of Jessica Runions found the body in south Kansas City in late January.

Runions, of Raymore, was last seen Sept. 8 in south Kansas City.

Searchers found two sets of remains near Belton this week. One of the bodies was identified as Runions’. The second set of remains has not been identified.