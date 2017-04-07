High school track & field, baseball, softball, & soccer update

High school baseball scores from April 7, 2017:

Shawnee Heights 16
Topeka High 1

Shawnee Heights 13
Topeka High 2

High school softball scores from April 7, 2017:

Seaman 12
Manhattan 1

Seaman 11
Manhattan 0

High school girls soccer scores from April 7, 2017:

Junction City 3
Highland Park 0

High school track and field results from April 7, 2017:

Boys:
1. Leavenworth 167
2. Seaman 159
3. Lawrence 87
4. Topeka High 65
5. Hayden 37
6. Highland Park 22

Girls:
1. Lawrence 171
2. Leavenworth 117
3. Seaman 107
4. Topeka High 74
5. Hayden 49
6. Highland Park 12

